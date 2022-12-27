Kremlin spokesman refutes allegations Russia pushing Armenia to join Union State

It is reported that no Russian official has ever informed the Armenian side via anyone

YEREVAN, December 27. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has slammed as provocative Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan’s allegations that Moscow is forcing Yerevan to join the Union State.

On top of that, Grigoryan alleged that Russia was exerting pressure on Armenia on the issue of the Lachin corridor.

“Such statements can be seen as provocative. They are not true. No Russian official has ever said this or informed the Armenian side via anyone,” he said in an interview with the News.am portal.

