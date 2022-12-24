Greece ranks 2nd in global list of best cuisines in the world for 2022. Who came first ?

Just before the year ends, Greece has been named in one more ranking. And this time, it’s all about that tasty, tasty cuisine we’re known for.

According to the list, the best cuisines in the world include Italian, Greek, and Spanish cuisine, in that order – which is probably not much of a surprise for us. Other cuisines that made the list include Japanese, Indian, Mexican, and Turkish.

What’s your favorite dish in the world?

And Greece has 4 dishes in the top 50 Dishes in the world including Paidakia, Gyros, Giouvetsi and our fish favourite Bakaliaros.

Not so fast Taste Atlas.

There’s no doubt that Greek and Italian food are two of the most beloved cuisines around the world.

But Gordon Ramsay revealed that he has a clear favorite between the two during the premiere of his new UK series, “Gordon, Gino, & Fred Go Greek.”

During the episode, which aired on ITV last year, Ramsay discussed Greek cuisine as he sailed around Crete with Italian celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo and restaurateur Fred Sirieix.

“Greece never gets the look-in that France has or the Italians,” Ramsay said. “Honestly, I think Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine.”

D’Acampo silently stared at Ramsay in disbelief for a second before putting his glass of champagne down to debate the Michelin-starred chef.

“No, you’re not serious,” he said.

As Ramsay laughed, D’Acampo turned to Sirieix — hoping to find an ally.

“Say something, say something!” he exclaimed.

But Sirieix made it clear he was on Ramsay’s side.

“The thing is, in Crete for example, this is one place in the world where people live up to 90, 100 years old,” he told D’Acampo. “And that’s because of the food and the climate.”

D’Acampo went on to say that the Italian diet is “one of the most famous diets in the world.”

