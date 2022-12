Putin approves Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of Russian citizenship

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin approved Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of his Russian citizenship, TASS news agency reported.

Ruben Vardanyan announced the renunciation of his Russian citizenship in September before moving to Nagorno Karabakh and being appointed State Minister.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1100318/