Former Western Primate Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian Passes Away

Former Western Primate Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian passed away on Sunday, the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church said in an announcement. He was 92.

The Diocese sad that Archbishop Hovsepian was a member of the Brotherhood of the Holy See of Etchmiadzin and was a devoted and one of the high-ranking clerics of the priesthood.

“We convey our deep condolences to the Hovsepian family, relatives, the Diocesan clergy and the faithful. Details about the funeral service will be made available in the coming days,” Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian said of his predecessor.

“May the Good Lord accept his servant in the abode of the heavenly saints and grant solace and consolation to all who mourn his passing,” Archbishop Derderian said in a statement.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee offered its condolences to the Diocese and Archbishop Hovsepian’s family.

The ARF-D Western U.S. Central Committee also commended Archbishop Hovsepian for his unwavering support of the Armenian Cause and for his crucial efforts in bringing the community together.

