Yerevan to host Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 tonight

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place tonight at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia.

16 countries will be competing in the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, with all eyes on this anniversary edition.

This year’s competition sees the return of the United Kingdom to the competition for the first time since 2005. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria withdrew from this year’s contest, while Germany has opted to sit out one year and is expected to return in 2023.

The sixteen countries competing this evening are:

Netherlands: Luna – “La festa”

Poland: Laura Bączkiewicz – “To the Moon”

Kazakhstan: David Charlin – “Jer-Ana”

Malta: Gaia Gambuzza – “Diamonds in the Skies”

Italy: Chanel Dilecta – “Bla Bla Bla”

France: Lissandro – “Oh Maman!”

Albania: Kejtlin Gjata – “Pakëz diell”

Georgia: Mariam Bigvava – “I Believe”

Ireland: Sophie Lennon – “Solas”

North Macedonia: Lara feat. Jovan & Irina – “Životot e pred mene”

Spain: Carlos Higes – “Señorita”

United Kingdom: Freya Skye – “Lose My Head”

Portugal: Nicolas Alves – “Anos 70”

Serbia: Katarina Savić – “Svet bez granica”

Armenia (host country): Nare – “Dance!”

Ukraine: Zlata Dziunka – “Nezlamna”

