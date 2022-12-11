Cher appears to confirm that her mother Georgia Holt has passed away at 96… just months after pneumonia hospitalization and recurring health issues

Cher has seemingly announced that her mother, Georgia Holt, has passed away at the age of 96.
The legendary singer, 76, published a brief tweet that prompted many of her 4million Twitter followers to send her condolences
‘Mom is gone,’ penned Cher, followed by a frowning emoji.
Back in early September, Cher revealed in a Twitter post that Georgia had been hospitalized with pneumonia and had been suffering from recurring health issues.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11525679/Cher-appears-confirm-mother-Georgia-Holt-passed-96.html
