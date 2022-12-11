Azerbaijan hands over to Russia note following incident in Karabakh – foreign ministry

This is an incident around the Gyzylbulag and Damirli fields

BAKU, December 11. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani foreign ministry has handed over to the Russian side a note following an incident around the Gyzylbulag and Damirli deposits in the zone of the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The foreign ministry has handed over a note to the Russian side. We call for ensuring access to the above deposits for Azerbaijani representatives in conformity with the existing agreements,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ayhan Gajizade said on Friday.

On December 10, officials from the Azerbaijani economy and ecology ministries and other civilian structures arrived at the Gyzylbulag and Damirli firds in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to carry out monitoring over the possible illegal production of natural resources and a potential harm for the environment. The Azerbaijani foreign ministry noted that an agreement on monitoring missions was reached at the talks between the Azerbaijani side and the Russian contingent command. A group of local activists did not let the Azerbaijani officials to the deposits. “A note was issued in connections with this planned action carried out under the passive eye of the Russian peacekeepers,” the spokesman said.

“It was stressed that it is inadmissible to hamper such trips or advance any conditions for them,” the ministry stressed. “It was said to the Russian side and the activities of the peacekeeping contingent deployed on the Azerbaijani territory must be carried out in strict conformity to the principles of the republic’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”.

TASS