Junior Eurovision 2022: Competition is high, says Armenia’s Nare

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s representative at Junior Eurovision 2022 Song Contest Nare says competition is very high between the participants.

Speaking at a press conference on December 10 ahead of the opening of the contest, Nare, who will represent Armenia with her song DANCE! said that all participants are unique. “Let the best win,” she added.

She said that she spends wonderful time together with other participants.

“Everyone is so positive and happy. I like that I am from the host country, and this is very obligating. The participants like Armenia. We speak about various topics, and the guests are saying that they really like sightseeing in Armenia and everything else in Armenia,” Nare said.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1099348/