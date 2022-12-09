Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states up 80% in January-September, says PM

YEREVAN, December 9. /TASS/. The trade turnover of Armenia with EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member states climbed by 80% in January-September 2022 year-on-year to over $3 bln, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on Friday.

“The current situation is obviously affecting the basic economic indicators of all EAEU member states, and in these challenging times for all of us it is necessary to focus efforts on maximizing the effects of Eurasian integration considering the national priorities of socio-economic development. Despite the current situation, I would like to note with satisfaction that mutual trade is demonstrating growth. Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states in equivalent exceeded $3 bln in January-September of this year, having risen by around 80% compared with the same period in 2021,” he said.

Yerevan devotes much attention to the development of a systemic document outlining new priorities in the work of the development of the EAEU’s domestic market, according to the PM. “I believe that such a document will unlock the full potential of our domestic market, making it even stronger,” he pointed out.

Pashinyan noted the importance of the consistent implementation of agreements on the creation of a common energy market. “In particular, the issue of the formation of a common gas market remains a sensitive one for us. Thanks to constructive dialogue and the intention to search for compromises, a high level of readiness of the project for an international agreement on the formation of a common gas market has been ensured. However, considering the complexity of the process due to the necessity of taking into account various possibilities and the interests of countries in the energy area, a number of unsettled issues remain. We are ready to demonstrate flexibility in reaching a consensus and ensuring the balance of interests of all EAEU member states on unsolved issues in a move to fully use the advantage and potential of the common gas market of the Union,” he concluded.

