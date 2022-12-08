Cher, 76, attends special screening of Aurora’s Sunrise… after gushing that her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, is ‘talented, funny, and handsome’

By DEIRDRE SIMONDS and SAMEER SURI

Cher oozed casual chic in a stylish cream blazer over a white tank top and a pair of light-wash blue jeans while attending a special screening of Aurora’s Sunrise.

As she watched Armenia‘s official submission for international feature film for the 95th Academy Awards at iPic Theaters in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the 76-year-old singer posed for pictures with the film’s director, Inna Syhakyan.

For the occasion, just days after confirming her new romance with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, she wore her dark hair in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

Her glamorous makeup look consisted of a nude lipstick, blush and a classic smokey eye.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11514335/Cher-attends-Auroras-Sunrise-screening-confirming-romance-Alexander-AE-Edwards.html