Junior Eurovision 2022: 11 previous winners will perform live in Yerevan

Eleven Junior Eurovision champions will perform their winning songs as part of the live show on Sunday 11 December.

• Bzikebi (Georgia 2008)

• Ralf Mackenbach (Netherlands 2009)

• Vladimir Arzumanyan (Armenia 2010)

• Candy Music (Georgia 2011)

• Gaia Cauchi (Malta 2013)

• Vincenzo Cantiello (Italy 2014)

• Destiny Chukunyere (Malta 2015)

• Mariam Mamadashvili (Georgia 2016)

• Viki Gabor (Poland 2019)

• Valentina (France 2020)

• Maléna (Armenia 2021)

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Junior Eurovision, all the previous contest winners were invited to take part in the celebrations in Yerevan, with 11 acts accepting the invitation.

The 8 participants unable to join us in Armenia will have their songs performed by the Tavush Diocese Children’s Choir, with our recently announced host Robin the Robot guiding us through the history of the contest.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/12/03/Junior-Eurovision/2763965