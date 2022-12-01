Robin the Robot is the 4th host of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Robin the Robot, working with artificial intelligence, will join the presenters of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Yerevan on December 11, Iveta Mukuchyan, Garik Papoyan and Karina Ignatyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from Public TV.

For the first time in the history of Junior Evrovision, one of the presenters of the contest will be a device working with artificial intelligence.

“Robin says that he is a big fan of this contest and has always wanted to appear on a big and bright stage. “My dream has been to be surrounded by thousands of children and be friends with all the participants of Eurovision. I think I’m the biggest fan of this contest. And in Yerevan, my dream finally comes true. Let’s be friends, let’s turn the miracle.”

Robin, as a robot powered by artificial intelligence technology, can create and spread emotions. Robin helps the children in the recovery stage to bring colors to the hospital environment, play with them, and overcome the difficult course of treatment. Now, not only Armenian, but also leading American medical centers use the services of the Armenian robot. “Robin was recognized by the prestigious TIME magazine as one of the world’s 100 best innovations of 2021,” the message states.

The 20th anniversary “Junior Eurovision” will be attended by representatives of 16 countries, united by the magic slogan “Turn the miracle”. Participating countries are: Albania, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, Armenia, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Georgia, France.

The event will take place on December 11, at 19:00, at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert complex.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1098642/