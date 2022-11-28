Ecumenical Patriarch met former President of the Federal Republic of Germany

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew had the opportunity of a cordial discussion with Christian Wulff, former President of the Federal Republic of Germany, in the context of the latter’s meeting with the heads and representatives of the non-Muslim religious communities of Constantinople.

The joint meeting took place on Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022, at the premises of the Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, in Harbiye, in the presence of Mayor Sisli, Muammer Keskin.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times