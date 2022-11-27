Ο Οικουμενικός Πατριάρχης τέλεσε Ι. Μνημόσυνο για τα θύματα του Χολοντομόρ [1932-1933], και του εν εξελίξει πολέμου στην Ουκρανία

Έκκληση να επικρατήσει η ειρήνη και η δικαιοσύνη στην Ουκρανία απηύθυνε ο Παναγιώτατος Οικουμενικός Πατριάρχης κ.κ. Βαρθολομαίος, μετά τη Θεία Λειτουργία, στην οποία χοροστάτησε, το Σάββατο, 26 Νοεμβρίου 2022, στον Ι.Ναό Αγίου Νικολάου Τζιβαλίου, στο τέλος της οποίας τελέστηκε Ι.Μνημόσυνο, με αφορμή την επέτειο του “Χολοντομόρ” [1932-1933], της προκληθείσας επισιτιστικής κρίσεως στην Ουκρανία, κατά την οποία εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι έχασαν την ζωή τους από την πείνα, αποτελώντας μία από τις μεγαλύτερες τραγωδίες στη σύγχρονη ιστορία της χώρας αυτής.

Συγκεκριμένα, ο Παναγιώτατος, απευθυνόμενος στο εκκλησίασμα, και ιδιαιτέρως προς τα μέλη της Ουκρανικής Κοινότητας, αναφέρθηκε στην τραγωδία του Χολοντομόρ, ευχόμενος μία τέτοια ανθρωπιστική καταστροφή να μην συμβεί ποτέ ξανά. Ωστόσο, όπως είπε, σήμερα είμαστε μάρτυρες της αναζωπύρωσης βίαιων και απάνθρωπων γεγονότων, τα οποία, αν και διαφέρουν [από το Χολοντομόρ], ταυτίζονται ως προς την βαρβαρότητά τους. Αναφερόμενος στον πόλεμο που ξεκίνησε η Ρωσική Ομοσπονδία κατά της Ουκρανίας, τον οποίο για άλλη μία φορά χαρακτήρισε διαβολικό, τόνισε ότι “μας κάνει να ξαναζήσουμε γεγονότα του παρελθόντος που ελπίζαμε ότι δεν θα ξανασυμβούν ποτέ στην παγκόσμια ιστορία”. Υπενθύμισε δε ότι η Αγία και Μεγάλη Σύνοδος της Ορθοδόξου Εκκλησίας, που πραγματοποιήθηκε στην Κρήτη, το 2016, καταδίκασε απερίφραστα τις ένοπλες συγκρούσεις, και στις σχετικές αποφάσεις της προειδοποίησε για τις καταστροφικές συνέπειες από την χρήση πυρηνικών και χημικών όπλων.

Ο Πατριάρχης τόνισε ότι ενώ στο παρελθόν ολόκληροι πληθυσμοί στερήθηκαν τις καλλιέργειες τους και υπέφεραν από την πείνα, σήμερα βρίσκονται αντιμέτωποι ή κινδυνεύουν να στερηθούν το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα και την θέρμανση, που είναι ιδιαίτερα απαραίτητα κατά τον επερχόμενο χειμώνα. Πρόσθεσε δε, ότι το Χολοντομόρ, που αποτελεί μία από τις μεγαλύτερες τραγωδίες της ανθρωπότητας, πρέπει να μας κάνει να νοιαζόμαστε για κάθε άνθρωπο, που αποτελεί τη ζωντανή εικόνα του Θεού, αλλά και για ολόκληρη τη δημιουργία, την οποία μας εμπιστεύθηκε ο Θεός να φυλάσσουμε.

Ολοκληρώνοντας την ομιλία του υπενθύμισε ότι το μήνυμα του Χριστού είναι η αγάπη, η συμφιλίωση και το έλεος, προέτρεψε όλους να εργάζονται για την ειρήνη και την δικαιοσύνη, και προσευχήθηκε ο Θεός να αναπαύσει τις ψυχές εκείνων που έχασαν την ζωή τους κατά το Χολοντομόρ, αλλά και σήμερα από τον εν εξελίξει πόλεμο.

Στη συνέχεια, σύντομη ομιλία έκανε ο Γενικός Πρόξενος της Ουκρανίας στην Πόλη Εντιμ. κ. Roman Nedilskyi.

Εκκλησιάστηκαν ο Σεβ. Μητροπολίτης Προύσης κ. Ιωακείμ, και ο Θεοφιλ. Επίσκοπος Αλικαρνασσού κ. Αδριανός, Επόπτης της Περιφερείας Φαναρίου – Κερατίου Κόλπου. Παρέστησαν, επίσης, οι Γενικοί Πρόξενοι της Ελλάδος Ευγεν. κ. Γεωργία Σουλτανοπούλου, και της Μολδαβίας Εντιμ. κ. Alexandrou Prigorschi, οι επί κεφαλής των Γενικών Προξενείων της Ρουμανίας Εντιμ. κ.Lucian Cringasu και της Σλοβακίας Εντιμ. Michal Lanik, και οι Αναπληρωτές Γενικοί Πρόξενοι της Γεωργίας Εντιμ. κ. Zaza Nadiradze, της Πολωνίας Εντιμ. κ. Darlusz Gumieniczek, και της Τσεχίας Εντιμ. κ. Rene Danek, αλλά και πλήθος πιστών από την Ουκρανική Παροικία και την Ομογένεια της Πόλεως.

Ακολουθεί η ομιλία του Παναγιωτάτου:

Brother Hierarchs,

Mister Consul General of Ukraine,

Reverend Fathers,

Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ,

We prayerfully commemorate today, as every year, the tragedy of the Holodomor, the Great Famine, which in 1932 and 1933 killed between seven and ten million Ukrainians through starvation, having been deprived of their crops. Famine is a painful and tragic situation when people are deprived of food. This reality is even more tragic when considering, as was the case in Ukraine in the 1930s, that it was not the result of a weakness in agricultural production, that is to say, the result of bad weather and an unfavourable climate, but on the contrary the consequence of human acts with an unhealthy and pernicious intention: that of eradicating a believing and pious population.

For this reason, we commemorate the Holodomor every year so that such a tragedy will never be repeated in human history. Indeed, famine is a tragedy. It is a slow and agonizing death for all who fall victim to it. It is undoubtedly a crime against humanity when it is planned and used to eradicate an entire population. Quite rightly, the Holy Prophet Jeremiah once exclaimed: “Happier were those pierced by the sword than those pierced by the hunger, whose life drains away, deprived of the produce of the field” (Lamentations 4:9).

A work of memory is always necessary for eradicating human disasters with the injunction: “Never again!” Unfortunately, at the time of testimony and memory, this injunction has turned into a question. Now we see the resurgence of violent and inhuman events which, although different, agree as to their barbarity. The diabolical deeds of yesteryear are repeated before our eyes in the guise of an even more diabolical war. The current aggression of Ukraine by the Russian Federation makes us relive events of the past that we hoped would never happen again in world history.

War, which we consider an obsolete means of settling issues, has reappeared as a sad daily reality, causing countless deaths. In this regard, the Holy and Great Council of the Orthodox Church of Crete (2016) condemned the war in these terms: “The Church of Christ condemns war in general, recognizing it as the result of the presence of evil and sin in the world”. Moreover, it warned of the disastrous consequence of nuclear and chemical weapons: “Every war threatens to destroy creation and life. This is most particularly the case with wars with weapons of mass destruction because their consequences would be horrific not only because they lead to the death of an unforeseeable number of people, but also because they render life unbearable for those who survive. They also lead to incurable diseases, cause genetic mutations and other disasters, with catastrophic impact on future generations” (The Mission of the Orthodox Church in Today’s World, D1).

Besides ravaging many lives, armed conflicts also destroy God’s creation. In addition to the many deaths caused by wars, war has several other harmful environmental consequences such as soil erosion, destruction of forests, and pollution of the seas, thus, inflicting considerable and severe damage on the environment, with immediate and longer-term consequences on human health and ecosystems.

The memory of the Holodomor should serve as a lesson to us today. Whereas in the past, entire populations were deprived of their crops and suffered from famine, today, whole towns and cities are or will be at risk of being deprived of electricity and heating, particularly needed during the approaching winter. Commemorating the Holodomor as one of the biggest tragedies of humanity must bid us to care about every human being, recognizing in them the living image of God, and to care about the entire creation that God has entrusted to us to be its custodians.

Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ,

Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ came for the salvation of the world. The Gospel of Christ’s true message is love, reconciliation and mercy. And our Saviour enjoins us in His Gospel to love one another as He has loved us, specifying that “by this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (Jn. 13:35). May our actions reveal us as being His true disciples and genuine artisans of peace by being particularly attentive to the fields of human justice, peace, health, education, agriculture and the protection of creation. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Mt. 5:9).

May He Who has power over the living and the dead and who rose again from the dead assign to the abodes of the righteous the souls of the millions of His servants who died as a consequence then of the Holodomor and now of the war, may He give them rest in Abraham’s bosom and number them among the righteous, and have mercy on us and save us, for He is good and the Lover of mankind.

