Armenian spa town coming back to normal after Azeri attacks

Life is returning to normal in Jermuk, a spa town in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province shelled by Azerbaijani forces in mid-September. Some of the buildings and infrastructures damaged in Azeri attacks on September 13-14 have been restored, while others are under reconstruction.

Speaking to Panorama.am, Vizit Jermuk founder Narek Mirzoyan has said no data on the number of tourists who visited Jermuk after the Azeri aggression is available at this point, at the same time adding people are still wary of tours to the resort town.

“Naturally, people have concerns and don’t want to visit Jermuk yet,” he noted, adding Jermuk residents have returned to their everyday life and all infrastructures are functioning.

As for Christmas and New Year holidays in Jermuk, Mirzoyan said that the hotel complexes have long announced sales for New Year packages and most of the hotel rooms are now reserved.

“As I have already said, there are, of course, some people who are afraid of the situation, but in general people want to come to Jermuk and spend money there in order to contribute to further development of the town and the local tourism,” he said.

Mirzoyan believes all hotels in the town will have sold off their New Year packages by December 20-25.

“New Year packages offered by hotels typically feature festivities and buffets. According to data received from several hotels, there are no plans for large-scale New Year celebrations this year,” he noted, adding it has led to lower prices for hotel deals.

“For example, last year a five-day vacation for two people would cost between 800,000 and 900,000 drams, whereas this year it costs 370,000-400,000 drams,” he said.

Before the New Year holidays, Narek Mirzoyan urges people to visit Jermuk to enjoy the last autumn days and welcome the winter.

