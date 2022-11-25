The celebration of the Thronal Feast at the Phanar￼

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will perform the ordination of a monk to a Deacon and the ordination of an Archon, during this year’s celebration of Saint Andrew the First-Called and the Thronal Feast of the Holy Church of Jesus Christ.

As noted in a communiqué of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, an official delegation of the Church of Rome will attend the Divine Liturgy on the day of the feast.

Read below the communiqué:

It is announced that on the feast of Saint Apostle Andrew the First-Called, the Thronal Feast of the Holy Church of Christ, the established Patriarchal and Synodal Divine Liturgy will be performed at the Patriarchal Cathedral on Tuesday, November 29, at 4:30 p.m. The Vespers will be officiated by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Wednesday, November 30, during which the ordination of Monk Bartholomew, from the Holy Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreini, to Deacon will take place. The Divine Word will be proclaimed by Metropolitan Bartholomew of Smyrna. It will be attended by an official delegation of the Church of Rome under the leadership of Cardinal Kurt Koch, President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of Christian Unity. After the end of the Vespers of the Feast, the Ecumenical Patriarch will ordain George Taniskidis from Athens as Archon of the Holy Church of Christ.

