Ophelia Harutyunyan’s film to screen at Brest European Short Film Festival

A state-financed short film “It Takes a Village” by Ophelia Harutyunyan is set to screen at the Brest European Short Film Festival 2022 in France, within the Women of the World showcase, Armenia’s National Cinema Center reports.

The festival is the second largest short film festival in France and Europe held each year in November.

The film director and scriptwriter is Ophelia Harutyunyan. It has been produced by Fermata Film. “It Takes a Village” is a co-production of Belgium, the U.S. and France.

The film stars Nanor Petrosyan, Liana Vardanyan, Ani Khachikyan, Astghik Abajyan and Siranush Barseghyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/11/24/Ophelia-Harutyunyan-film/2759996