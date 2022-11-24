Further existence of CSTO not being questioned — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The non-acceptance of a declaration on aid to Armenia at the Yerevan CSTO summit does not call into question the existence of this organization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conversation with journalists on Thursday.

“No,” the Kremlin official said replying to a question as to whether the future fate of the CSTO will be affected by the fact that the declaration draft on aid to Armenia was not signed. “No, by no means, there are certain differences on some issues which indeed did not allow to sign two documents yesterday. Yet this does not mean that this somehow threatens the existence of the CSTO,” he stressed.

According to Peskov, on the contrary, the summit and the positions expressed there, as well as the entire past year in general demonstrated the growing need of member states for such a union.

