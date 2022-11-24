Armenian delegation studies Sweden’s model of promoting women’s involvement in military

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. A delegation comprised of Ministry of Defense officials and representatives of the Human Rights Defender’s Office visited Sweden on an introductory trip within the framework of the Council of Europe’s Human Rights and Women in the Armed Forces in Armenia Phase II program.

During the two-day visit, the Armenian delegation visited the mounted military bases of the Swedish Armed Forces, the Life Guards Regiment and the Nordic Center for Gender in Military Operations and inspected the disciplinary system of the Swedish military, the activities of the National Defense Institute and Military Police and the work for promoting women’s involvement in the Swedish Armed Forces, the defense ministry said in a statement.

