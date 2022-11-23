Armenia Fund to Host 25th Annual Thanksgiving Day Telethon to Support Vital Humanitarian and Infrastructure Projects￼

Armenia Fund will host its 25th annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon on November 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. Pacific time. This year’s telethon — “25 Years of Global Armenian Unity” — is a testament to the ongoing, deep commitment of Armenian communities worldwide, to build a stronger, more resilient homeland.

The telethon will be streamed online for audiences around the world and broadcast nationwide via Horizon TV, US Armenia, ARTN, AABC TV, and via Armenia Fund’s YouTube Channel, and will feature several civic leaders and television personalities, including Araksya Karapetyan, Ellina Abovian, and Paul Chaderjian who has been hosting the telethon for over 20 years. The telethon program will also feature presentations by Armenian students and community-based organizations.

“Armenia Fund is the vehicle through which the Armenian-American community expresses its strength and resolve to support the people of Artsakh and Armenia in the face of continued challenges,” said Armenia Fund Board Chair Maria Mehranian. To date, Armenia fund has raised more than $300 million to provide emergency humanitarian assistance; housing; comprehensive medical relief; infrastructure repairs and development; and cultural-recovery programs, including schooling and arts education for displaced communities in Armenia and Artsakh. “The telethon will be an opportunity for us to update our communities on the status of projects we have undertaken which were made possible by the generous contributions of our supporters since the start of the devastating 44-day Artsakh war,” added Mehranian.

The annual telethon is a critical focal point for Armenia Fund’s fundraising efforts; however, those wishing to contribute can do so at any time by clicking here.

Armenia Fund, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental, and non-political humanitarian organization. For more information, visit the website.

https://asbarez.com/armenia-fund-to-host-25th-annual-thanksgiving-day-telethon-to-support-vital-humanitarian-and-infrastructure-projects/