Naumburg hosts concert dedicated to Armenian-German relations

A concert dedicated to Armenian-German relations was held at St Wenzel’s Church in Naumburg, Germany with the support of Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

In a Facebook post on Saturday. Deputy Minister Ara Khzmalyan said that the event featured performances by the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra, violinist Nikolay Madoyan and organist Nicolas Berndt under the baton of Philipp Amelung.

Naumburg Mayor Armin Muller, Armenian Ambassador to Germany Viktor Yengibaryan, Honorary Consul Michael Schmidt, Governor of Armavir Eduard Hovhannisyan, Armavir Mayor Davit Khudatyan, MP Vladimir Vardanyan and other members of the Armenian delegation were present at the event.

