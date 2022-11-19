Archbishop of America distributed hot meals and clothes to homeless in New York (PHOTOS)

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America distributed hot meals and clothes to homeless in New York. In a post on social media, Archbishop mentioned that:

https://4ea70a75d248d3fbb1237b36a092e51f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

Archbishop of America distributed hot meals and clothes to homeless in New York (PHOTOS)

Nov 19, 2022 | 15:44

in Archdiocese of America, Carousel Front Page

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America distributed hot meals and clothes to homeless in New York. In a post on social media, Archbishop mentioned that:

“This is prayer in action.

Last night, Holy Trinity Church of New Rochelle, NY sponsored its monthly Soup Run. We distributed hot meals and warm clothing to numerous men, women, and children in need, living on the streets and in shelters in the heart of New York City.

I also met several asylum-seeking families currently housed in a hotel on 31st street in Manhattan. I am grateful to the Holy Trinity volunteers for their devotion to their unhoused brothers and sisters.

I am thankful to Father Nicholas Anctil and Soup Run directors Despina Kartson and Maria Scaros for their hard work, as well as to the Archdiocesan District Chancellor, Father Elias Villis, who joined me yesterday”.



https://orthodoxtimes.com/archbishop-of-america-distributed-hot-meals-and-clothes-to-homeless-in-new-york-photos/