Putin to visit Yerevan for CSTO summit next week – Kremlin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in person in Yerevan on November 23, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, reports TASS.

Commenting on the president’s schedule for next week, Peskov said: “There will be a trip to Armenia for a CSTO summit and there will be Russian-Cuban talks [in Moscow].”

