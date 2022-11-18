Azeri troops again shoot at farmer in Nagorno Karabakh￼

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops again opened fire at a civilian in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

A 43-year-old farmer, Igor Abrahamyan, from the village of Hatsi in Artsakh was working in the agricultural fields of the village in his tractor when Azeri troops started shooting at him from a military outpost located nearby, local police said.

Police released images showing the bullet holes in the tractor.

Police said the Azeri forces used small arms.

The farmer escaped unharmed.

Police said they will notify the Russian peacekeepers about the Azeri violation of the ceasefire.

