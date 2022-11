Nare’s Dance! most viewed music video on 2022 Junior Eurovision’s YouTube channel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The music video of Armenian singer Nare’s Dance! is now the most viewed video with over 406,000 views in the contest’s YouTube channel.

Nare will represent Armenia at the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest which will be held in Yerevan on December 11.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1097401/