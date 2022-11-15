Ruben Vardanyan receives head of ICRC mission: We must ensure a peaceful childhood for children living in Artsakh￼

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan received the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission to Nagorno-Karabakh led by the head of the mission Nicolas Fleury.

Ruben Vardanyan touched upon the activities of the ICRC mission in Artsakh, particularly during the post-war period, stressing the importance of both its humanitarian work and the implementation of various support programs for the population.

Nicolas Fleury presented information on the activities carried out this year and still in progress, as well as on the social-economic support programs for the vulnerable layers of the population. The sides discussed issues related to further cooperation and ensuring the duration of the programs.

Ruben Vardanyan also brought to the attention of the delegation the incident that took place a few days ago in the village of Khramort in Askeran region, when shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military positions in the direction of the civilians working with a tractor in the fields.

The interlocutors considered it a priority to ensure the security of all groups of the population.

“There are about 30 thousand children living in Artsakh, we must ensure their safety and peaceful childhood,” State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said.

