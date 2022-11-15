Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Pashinyan’s approaches and wordings do not contribute to solving urgent problems￼

The approaches and the wording of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s interview do not contribute to solving these urgent problems, the director of the information system of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Yesayi Artenyan, stated in response to an inquiry from NEWS.am.

Pashinyan said in an interview that a new relationship between the state and the church is being formed. “As a result of all this, the church may finally have the opportunity to engage in its immediate functions and pay more comprehensive attention to the spiritual agenda,” he said.

According to Artenyan, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has repeatedly mentioned in various formats the internal societal polarization and existing tensions in the country. “And also urged to make all efforts to remove the dividing lines in the national life, to improve the atmosphere prevailing in the country with the unity of the people, to overcome the challenges of existence and security challenges facing Armenia and Karabakh, with the involvement of all national circles,” the priest noted.

He recalled that the last time such an appeal was made to the Armenian authorities by the Supreme Spiritual Council. “The approaches and formulations expressed in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s interview are in no way conducive to solving these urgent problems. Moreover, through flexible judgments, it appears as if an attempt is being made to justify and even condone the negative attitude of the authorities towards the Church, hiding all this under the notion of “new relations,” concluded the Director of the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

