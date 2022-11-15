Armenian team wins 4 medals at European Youth Chess Championship

The Armenian chess team has claimed four medals, including one gold and three bronze, at the 2022 European Youth Chess Championship held in Antalya, Turkey from 6-14 November.

Armenia’s reigning champion Mariam Mkrtchyan captured gold in the U18 competition, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported.

Meanwhile, Mamikon Gharibyan, Emin Ohanyan and Benik Aghasarov won bronze medals for Armenia in the U18, U16 and U14 tournaments, respectively.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/11/15/European-Youth-Chess-Championship/2756337