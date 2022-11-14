Cavusoglu thanks Mirzoyan for condolences on terrorist attack in Istanbul￼

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for condolences over the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

Earlier, Mirzoyan expressed his condolences in connection with the explosion in Istanbul. “I express my sincere condolences to the families of victims of the deadly explosion in Istanbul and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he wrote in his microblog on Twitter.

“Thank you for your message of condolences,” Cavusoglu responded on Twitter.

On November 13, there was an explosion in Istanbul, which resulted in casualties and injuries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed six dead. Later, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay reported 81 casualties and noted that the country’s authorities believe the explosion in Istanbul to be a terrorist attack committed by a woman. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the suspect had been detained.

