Aurora’s Sunrise wins Best Animated Film category at Asia Pacific Screen Awards￼￼

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Aurora’s Sunrise, a film about Armenian Genocide survivor Aurora Mardiganian won the Best Animated Film award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Aurora’s Sunrise is directed by Inna Sahakyan.

The odyssey of Aurora Mardiganian from Armenian genocide survivor to silent movie star is close to unreal. Having lost her family, escaped slavery and now enduring trauma, she journeys far to tell the world of the Armenian Genocide as it happened. Once in Hollywood, as a star of the silent screen, her story becomes the biggest blockbuster of the time. 30 million dollars is raised, which will save 160 000 orphans, whose descendants number in the millions today. Her courage long forgotten, “Aurora’s Sunrise” revives Aurora’s story through unique testimony, archive footage, and the magic of animation.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1097199/