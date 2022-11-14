Armenian Foreign Minister extends condolences over Istanbul explosion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Istanbul explosion.

“I express my sincere condolences to the families of victims of the deadly explosion in Istanbul and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, @MevlutCavusoglu” Mirzoyan tweeted.

Multiple suspects are in custody related to an explosion that killed at least six people and injured at least 81 others in Istanbul on Sunday in the Istiklal Avenue. The incident has been deemed a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Sunday.

