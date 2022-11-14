1,786 bodies recovered from Azeri-held territories of Artsakh since November 2020

A total of 1,786 bodies have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories that fell under Azerbaijan’s control during the 2020 war, the spokesman for Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations, Hunan Tadevosyan, said on social media on Sunday.

Artsakh rescue squads began search operations for the war casualties on 13 November, shortly after the Russian-brokered ceasefire ending the 44-day war.

“Over the two years following the war, 1,786 remains were found and recovered from the territories fallen under Azerbaijan’s control,” the spokesman said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/11/14/bodies-Artsakh-war/2755575