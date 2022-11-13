President of Azerbaijan calls on Macron to take neutral approach in Baku-Yerevan relations

BAKU, November 13. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, stressed the importance of a neutral and balanced approach to normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

According to the press service of President of Azerbaijan, the conversation was held on the initiative of the French side. “The President of France announced that he would meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 19 … and once again expressed his intention to contribute to the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. … President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of showing a neutral, impartial, and balanced approach in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the press service said.

Aliyev also noted that the statements voiced by the Armenian side in recent days “contradict the normalization of relations between the two countries and the peace agenda.”

Meanwhile, according to the Elysee Palace, Macron said Paris was ready to support the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan and to work towards a political solution in the region that will bring peace.

The French leader also welcomed the stabilizing effect of the civilian monitoring mission of the European Union on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the decision to deploy which was reached at the October 6 talks in Prague between Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel, as well as Aliyev and Pashinyan.

TASS