Catholicos expresses hope that Russia efforts will contribute to ensuring free, safe life of Artsakh Armenians ￼

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Friday received a delegation led by Kazbek Taysayev, the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma, according to the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Armenian Patriarch noted that the Armenian-Russian friendship and relations have a rich age-old history.

The Catholicos of All Armenians welcomed the arrival of the aforesaid delegation of the Russian State Duma in this difficult period for Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—referring, in particular, to the situation and post-war challenges caused by the 44-day war in 2020 and Azerbaijan’s military aggression against the sovereign territories of Armenia on September 13. In this regard, the Armenian Patriarch gratefully recorded that the friendly Russia and its President Putin’s personal efforts are aimed at settling the conflict and establishing stable peace in the region.

Karekin II expressed hope that these efforts will contribute to ensuring the free and safe life of the people of Artsakh, the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territories of Armenia, the release of Armenian detainees and civilians still being held in Azerbaijan, and the return of the bodies of the fallen Armenians.

At the meeting, a private reference was also made to the warm and brotherly relations and cooperation between the Armenian and the Russian churches.

Kazbek Taysayev, in turn, reflected on the results of their visit to Armenia, emphasizing that during the trip, important work was done to further strengthen the friendly and allied relations between Armenia and Russia. Also, the Russian MP confirmed that the delegation will do its best to contribute to overcoming the challenges faced by the Armenian people.

