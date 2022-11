Azerbaijani armed forces fire in the direction of Armenian positions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. On November 12, at 18:00-19:00, the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informed,

The Armenian side has no losses.

As of 20:30, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1097126.html