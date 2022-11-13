Artak Beglaryan: Genocidal purpose is apparent￼

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh state minister, tweeted about the “peaceful” promises of the Aliyev regime and Azerbaijan’s Armenian-phobic-fascist policy.

“Everyone believing in “peaceful” promises of Aliyev regime of Azerbaijan should keep in mind that their Armenophobic fascist policy is continuous & decades are needed to eradicate it from the Azerbaijani society even in the case of political will. Genocidal purpose is apparent,” Beglaryan wrote, sharing a post by the Artsakh ombudsman about yesterday’s shelling of the village of Khramort by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

