Armenia’s Maksim Manukyan wins bronze at World Sambo Championships

Armenian sambist Maksim Manukyan (64 kg) has claimed a bronze medal at the World Sambo Championships being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from November 11-13.

Manukyan defeated his Bulgarian and Kazakh rivals in bronze medal bouts on Friday, the Sambo Federation of Armenia reported.

The Armenian sambo team also includes Tigran Kirakosyan (58kg), Karlen Mahinyan (71kg), Aleksan Stepanyan (79kg), Davit Grigoryan (88kg), Arsen Khanjyan (98kg), Avetik Poghosyan (79 kg) and Arman Avanesyan (98 kg).

