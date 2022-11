Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

On November 12, betwee 6 and 7 pm,l units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from rfirearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Armenian side has no losses.

As of 20:30, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.

