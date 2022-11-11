Peacekeepers can be withdrawn from Karabakh after security is guaranteed — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, November 11. /TASS/. The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh is possible only after security guarantees for the Armenian population are given, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

“The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh is only possible after the security of the Armenian population is guaranteed. And these guarantees are to be proved. So far, the threats that were the reason for the deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh are still in place, so they will stay there indefinitely. There will be international mechanisms for that,” he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television.

He recalled that the deployment of peacekeepers to Karabakh had been sanctioned by the Russian parliament to protect the Armenian population. That is why the withdrawal of peacekeepers must also be authorized by the Russian parliament after the security problem is resolved.

In this context, he reiterated his readiness to sign a document on the extension of the Russian peacekeepers’ mandate.

Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union’s break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs – Russia, France and the United States.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the agreement, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.

Several months later, on January 11, 2021, the three leaders met in Moscow and reached an agreement on unblocking regional communications. Following this agreement, a working group at the level of deputy prime ministers was set up.

TASS