Iran an important role-player in international and regional issues, Armenian PM says

Iran is an important role-player in international and regional issues, and this is the reason we keep in close communication with our partners in Iran, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

“It’s important that our Iranian and other partners get first-hand information about our concerns and the ways we see those concerns should be addressed,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that “the development of relations with Iran is very important to us and we are moving along that path.”

Referring to the extension of the electricity-for-gas deal with Iran, the Prime Minister said additional infrastructure is needed to ensure that Armenia is capable of supplying more electricity to Iran in exchange for larger consumption of gas. Therefore, he said, a third transmission line will be constructed as the two existing ones are working at full capacity.

