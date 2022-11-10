Newspaper: Armenia’s Mirzoyan makes it clear to Blinken that wording ‘Artsakh’ should be included

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: On November 7, the meeting between Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held in Washington.

According to the information of the Past newspaper, in Washington, Mirzoyan tried to explain to Blinken that in the so-called “Brussels package” of the possible Armenian-Azerbaijani [peace] treaty, it is desirable that any provision related to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] be somehow included.

According to our diplomatic source, Mirzoyan made it clear that, even if in vague, blurred, abstract wording, it is necessary to include the wording “Artsakh”—implying that with that step there will be drastic changes in moods in Armenia’s public sphere, as currently the toothless activities of the authorities are targeting especially for taking a passive stance on Artsakh, washing hands off Artsakh.

Our MFA source claims that Ararat Mirzoyan noted that even the smallest insinuation about Artsakh could have a turning point in favor of the Western version of the treaty. According to the information we have, the American side has not given a final answer and has left the question in the air for now.

