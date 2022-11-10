He fell in love with wine in Armenia: today he runs a winery in that country and is in charge of Fin del Mundo

Every time he talks about Armenia, a different energy is perceived in his voice and in his eyes. A mixture of emotion and pride and also, of responsibility. Today, J.Uliana Del Águila Eurnekian is president of karasthe most important winery in that country, and also directs the reins of End of the World Winerythe benchmark establishment in Patagonia.

Wine, for Juliana, is a great common thread in the history of his family, who was forced to emigrate to Argentina during the most difficult times, but who was also a protagonist in the reconstruction of the country in the early ’90s. In fact, her great-uncle, Eduardo Eurnekian, was key in helping to recover the economy, either with investments in infrastructure or creating ventures to generate new jobs.

Juliana remembers the first time she set foot in Armenia: it was in 2011. And she doesn’t hesitate to recall that first impression: “I fell absolutely in love. Something happened to me, a sensation that I had never felt before. My blood vibrated“.

It was just three days, but it was enough to mark her for life. At that time, Juliana was studying psychology (she later obtained her bachelor’s degree) but her trip anticipated what her new direction would be, not only because she reinforced that connection with Armenia, but because she also united her forever with the world of wine.

“When I visited Karas, which in those days was just passing through its second harvest, I discovered that world and I was fascinated, because I understood that it is a vehicle to provide work, cultivate the land and also, in my personal case, because it was the way to return always to Armenia”, says Juliana, in dialogue with iProfesional.

“It was a true crush on the heart. When I came back from that trip I started to study Armenian; I took private lessons twice a week. So I learned to speak and write very quickly. But not only that: although I was studying psychology, I also signed up for a wine course at the Escuela Argentina de Sommeliers (EAS). It was an introductory wine course and I knew instantly that I wanted to know more, so I decided to sign up for the sommelier“, explains Juliana, who travels between four and five times a year to Armenia.

“Back then, I was looking for a way to return, so I started working on a very nice project: a Connect Equality-style plan in Armenia, which delivered computers to school students. It was a very enriching four months,” she adds.

Family roots and an unprecedented discovery

Juliana says that her family arrived in Argentina at the beginning of the 20th century but that they always remained closely linked to Armenia. Before the fall of the Soviet Union and Armenia’s declaration of independence in 1991, “it was not easy to go, but whenever I could, my family traveled and helped the friends who remained.” Everything changed in the early ’90s: “That’s where the opportunity arose to rebuild a country literally abandoned. There was no gas, no electricity, nothing at all.”

The situation was overwhelming. And Juliana sums it up with a shocking anecdote: “A family friend, who is like a grandfather to me, told me that Republic Square, which is very beautiful today, at that time had only one light source: it was his little light. This sums up the sense of belonging and the love we have for that place that he was finally recovered,” he adds.

After winning the tender to rebuild the airport and reconnect Armenia with the world, Eduardo Eurnekian began to think about projects that would generate quality labor and help reposition the country on the international stage.

That’s when the plan to venture into the farming. “A field was sought, a large area, something that is not abundant in Armenia. However, in 2004 the current field was found, of about 2,300 hectares, in the Ararat Valley, at the foot of the mountain that bears the same name, which is very important not only for the Armenians, but for the history of mankind”.

And it was in that field where the possibility of starting to produce grapes and make wines was glimpsed. It was a risky bet: Armenia did not drink much wine (at that time the consumption was 1 liter per capita and in a few years it rose to 3 litres) but the country, in the Soviet era, was specialized in the production of brandy. So they decided to plant both wine and brandy grapes.

“It was a really ambitious project, two years of very intense work to prepare the ground. They brought specialists from all over the world and that is where the figure of michel rollandwho advised us from the beginning and became a great mentor, accompanying me in my career. I learned and continue to learn a lot from him.“, he assures.

From the time the field was acquired, in 2004, until the first harvest, six years passed. Then, in 2012, construction began on a warehouse that was expanded twice and today offers a capacity to produce 2.5 million liters.

“It’s a warehouse with a sustainable vision, with a focus on saving energy and responsible use of water, working a lot with the concept of gravity”, explains Juliana, who also adds the positive impact it had on society: “The link with the community is key; At the beginning, more than 500 people worked on the project and currently there are 140 permanent employees plus temporary workers”.

Initially, the family planted classic varieties such as Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, French Cot and Argentine Malbec. However, after extensive research put together a map of more than 130 indigenous Armenian varietiesbeing the best known the one they adopted as a flag: Areni.

“It’s a red variety, to understand it organoleptically, it’s a kind of Pinot Noir,” explains Juliana, who adds that Malbec in that area takes on a completely different character: “the 100% volcanic soil and the extreme climate, which can reach 20 degrees below zero in winter, it gives it a lot of nerve, it’s not as round as the Malbec we know”.

A key point in the story is that, in 2007, when the project was just consolidating, a discovery momentous for Armenia and also for the Eurnekian familywho had opted for that region to produce wines: just half an hour from the estate, in the Cueva de Areni, the remains of the oldest winery of humanity.

“It dates from 6,200 years ago, we are talking about the bronze age. It was a shocking find because the caves are full of amphorae, which in Armenian is said, precisely, ‘karas’, which is the name of our winery”, says a completely moved Juliana.

Today, Karas is positioned as the largest producer of quality wines in that country, in addition to having left its mark as pioneers of the revival of the wine industry.

And just as she leads a winery located in the land where wine was born, Juliana also leads a winery on the other side of the world: in extreme Patagonia. For years, Juliana went through different positions in Bodega del Fin del Mundo, absorbing information, preparing herself and knowing the smallest detail of this industry. In fact, she assures that the fact of having studied psychology was a success: “I would study that again, I am 100% sure, because gave me a very different look at the business world than the one that an engineer or an economist can have”.

And, since the family took control of the company, Juliana embarked on a journey to this benchmark winery for southern wines, research and development process, to take it to the next level.

“There are plans to continue growing but not in volume, rather the plan is to deepen everything that has been done to date, so that the wines reflect more and more precisely the character of the place, marked by freshness,” he explains. .

“I seek to amplify the communication of Patagonian wine and its differential; to publicize the natural freshness and health of the place, which makes it easier to produce organic wines; to help show that a Malbec from Mendoza is not the same as a Malbec from Patagonia There is a lot to do and I am committed to that goal,” says Juliana, who says she feels lucky to be able to produce wines in two places on the planet that are so dissimilar but connected by a very deep family history.

