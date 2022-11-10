Baku dismisses Armenia’s report about Azeri shelling of its border positions as fake

BAKU, November 10. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refuted an Armenian report on Thursday which alleged that shelling attacks had been conducted on Armenia’s positions on the border between the two countries.

“The report by Armenia’s Defense Ministry alleging that Azerbaijani army units opened fire at 10:30 am (9:30 am Moscow time – TASS) on November 10, injuring an Armenian serviceman, is fake. We insist that Azerbaijani army units did not open fire in that direction,” Azerbaijan’s top brass said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that an Armenian serviceman had been wounded in an Azerbaijani attack.

TASS