Armenia’s PM suspects Baku plotting to block Lachin corridor, blockade Karabakh

YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims that the Azerbaijani authorities intend, under a far-fetched pretext, to block the Lachin corridor and blockade Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Azerbaijan’s president is trying to come up with bogus excuses for closing the Lachin corridor and for blockading the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and for their genocide and expulsion under the pretext of Armenia’s failure to comply with its obligations,” Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

Pashinyan recalled that under the tripartite statement dated November 9, 2020 “peacekeepers are deployed there for a five-year period with an automatic extension for another five-year period.”

“In fact, this means that the peacekeepers are present in Nagorno-Karabakh on open-ended terms until all security issues have been resolved. The president of Azerbaijan himself has recognized the contribution of the peacekeepers to maintaining peace and stability. Further speculations about the pullout of peacekeepers without clear international security guarantees for Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenians not only violate the tripartite declarations, but are also tantamount to preparations for a genocide of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

TASS