Armenia needs guarantors for peace treaty with Azerbaijan – Marukyan

Armenia needs guarantors for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter post.

“During the last two years, Azerbaijan has been constantly violating and deluding the trilateral ceasefire agreement. What are the guarantees that Azerbaijan won’t violate and misinterpret the future peace treaty after signing it?” he said.

Marukyan emphasized that Armenia needs peace treaty guarantors from at least from the five members of the UN Security Council.

Armenia needs a firm guarantor, not a moderator, for peace treaty negotiations & the conclusion of a future long lasting peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Otherwise, it is impossible to come to consent with someone who holds a gun to your head & does not respect any agreements. — Edmon Marukyan (@edmarukyan) October 5, 2022

