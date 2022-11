Pashinyan, Putin discuss Russian president’s visit to Armenia on November 22

YEREVAN, November 9. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon the Russian leader’s visit to Yerevan, scheduled for November 22, in their phone conversation, the Armenian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed issues related to the CSTO summit, which will be held in Yerevan on November 23, as well as issues related to the Russian president’s visit to Armenia scheduled for November 22,” the statement said.

The statement says that Pashinyan and Putin exchanged views on a number of developments, which occurred after the trilateral summit meeting in Sochi on October 31, and also touched upon issues related to humanitarian agreements.

TASS