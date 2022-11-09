‘Next goal is to win Olympic gold’ – Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan￼

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian gymnastics team, Olympic bronze medalist, World and Europe Champion Artur Davtyan says his next goal is to win an Olympic gold medal.

“I am very happy that I was able to win this medal and bring it to our homeland”, he told a press conference in Armenpress, speaking about his victory in the World Gymnastics Championships. “In line with this, I want to thank our coaches, the President of the Federation and all those who have a small investment in this achievement. We will always do our best to keep Armenia’s reputation high across the world. Next year is more important as it is a ranking for the Olympic Games”, he added.

He said that having no medal in World Championships and immediately winning gold, he will seek to achieve gold medal in the Olympic Games.

Armenia’s Artur Davtyan became the latest gymnast to write his name into a nation’s history books at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships with a stunning gold in the men’s vault. The Olympic bronze medallist recorded two 15-plus scores to average at 15.050 and relegate reigning champion Carlos Yulo into the silver medal spot and become Armenia’s first world gymnastics champion.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1096777/