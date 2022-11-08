Construction in Armenia grew by 14.6 percent in September

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The volume of construction in the Republic of Armenia in September 2022 amounted to 57 billion 121 million drams. the increase compared to the same period of last year is 14.6%, ARMENPRESS was informed from the the Statistical Committee.

The growth of construction compared to August last year is 8.8%. From January to September of this year, construction amounting 300 billion 215 million drams was carried out. the increase compared to the same period last year is 14.3%. 35.1% of the total construction carried out in September or 20 billion 46 million drams was carried out at the expense of the state budget, 5.6% of the total construction or 3 billion 196 million AMD was carried out at the expense of the community budgets. 0.8% (430.1 million drams) was implemented through humanitarian aid, 18.1% (10 billion 366 million drams) was carried out by the people, and the majority of the construction was implementedd through construction companies: 40.4 % or 23 billion 81 million drams.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1096729/