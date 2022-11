Armenian singer Rosa Linn’s song “SNAP” certified platinum

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The song “SNAP”, which was performed by Armenian singer Rosa Linn in the Eurovision 2022, has been certified platinum, Sony Music Italy said on Facebook.

Earlier the Public TV of Armenia said that the song “SNAP” is one of the five most listened songs in the history of the Contest.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1096694/