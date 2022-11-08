Armenian Robin the Robot appears in National Geographic Kids magazine

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. This month’s issue of the National Geographic Kids magazine has also touched upon the Robin the Robot, created by Armenian company Expper Technologies, calling it “Robot Doc”.

“Days can feel long and stressful for kids in hospitals. That’s why Robin the Robot was designed to crack jokes, play games, and answer questions on children’s wards. About as tall as an eight-year-old, Robin uses artificial intelligence to analyze facial expressions and speech to react to kids’ moods and conversations. The Robot has already been a big help during the COVID-19 pandemic, when family and friends couldn’t visit young hospital patients”, stated in the magazine.

